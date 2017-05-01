On this day in Alabama history: Harper Lee won Pulitzer Prize for ‘Mockingbird’

May 1, 1961
Monroeville native Harper Lee won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The prize followed a long list of awards for the novel, which has sold more than 50 million copies to date. The 1962 film version of To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted by screenwriter Horton Foote, won three Academy Awards and was nominated for eight. In 2015, HarperCollins Publishers unexpectedly published an unrevised, early draft of “To Kill a Mockingbird” titled “Go Set a Watchmen,” which sold 720,000 copies in the first 36 hours of sales. An adaption of “To Kill a Mockingbird” is expected to open on Broadway later this year.
