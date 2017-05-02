Birmingham’s Coca-Cola United controls distribution in Atlanta, seven Georgia territories

There is something new to smile about at Birmingham’s Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.

The company announced Monday it has closed on its purchase of two production facilities in metro Atlanta as well as its expanded bottling and distribution territory in Atlanta and seven additional Georgia territories.

That means if you are drinking a Coke in the Coca-Cola corporate headquarters, it’s due to a Birmingham company delivering it.

“It’s both humbling and a tremendous opportunity to be the local bottler in the hometown of the Coca-Cola Company, and we take this new responsibility very seriously,” said Mike Suco, vice president of Atlanta-based East Region of Coca-Cola United. “We have an extraordinarily talented and experienced Coca-Cola team here, and I am impressed with their dedication to our local customers and communities.”

Since 2014, Coca-Cola United has acquired 26 distribution territories and four production facilities, added approximately 6,000 new workers and expanded its footprint across seven states. It is now the third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S.

“Coca-Cola United continues its amazing transformation with the addition of Atlanta and surrounding communities throughout north and central Georgia,” said John Sherman, CEO of Coca-Cola United. “The magnitude of this transaction is significant, in that we are increasing the overall size of our company by some 40 percent and adding more than 2,000 associates to the United family. To further our commitment to our associates and customers throughout Georgia, we are making significant investments in our people, infrastructure and communities.”

Coca-Cola United announced in December 2015 that it had agreements with the Coca-Cola Co. for the acquisition of territories in Athens, Dublin, Gainesville, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Macon, Rome and metropolitan Atlanta in Georgia. The deal included production facilities in College Park and Marietta.

“Coca-Cola United has been a valued partner of the Coca-Cola Company for more than a century,” said J. Alexander “Sandy” Douglas Jr., president, Coca-Cola North America. “Coca-Cola United has a strong heritage of serving its customers and consumers, and we are happy to have United become our new partner in Atlanta, Coke’s hometown.”

Coca-Cola United said it has added approximately 200 jobs in addition to the 2,000 associates added through the acquisition. Coca-Cola United expects to invest approximately $25 million this year on equipment, facilities and its delivery fleet in Atlanta, followed by $100 million in local capital investments in Atlanta during the next few years.

“Our teams in Atlanta and throughout Georgia are ready to implement United’s local operating model, which is designed to build strong local relationships, serve our customers at the highest levels and make a positive impact through community engagement,” Suco said.