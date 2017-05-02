James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama today; rain returns Thursday

James Spann: A couple of dry days for Alabama before rain returns from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MAY MORNING: Many communities have dropped into the 40s early this morning; one of the colder spots just before sunrise is Fort Payne with 43 degrees.

Despite the morning chill, temperatures warm quickly today, and we expect a high close to 80 this afternoon with sunshine in full supply. The weather stays dry during the day tomorrow; with a partly sunny sky, we rise into the mid 80s.

RAIN RETURNS: A storm system will develop west of the state tomorrow, and promises to push rain in here late tomorrow night and during the day Thursday. A deepening surface low will pass just north of Alabama, and there is potential for a few strong storms, especially over the southern half of the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Central and South Alabama in a “marginal risk” of severe weather after midnight tomorrow night in its outlook that runs through 7 a.m. Thursday.

The lack of surface-based instability is the primary limiting factor with this event.

TIMING: The main window for rain and storms will come from about midnight tomorrow night through 6 p.m. Thursday.It certainly won’t rain that entire period, but we will have periods of rain and a few thunderstorms.

THREATS: Storms over the southern half of the state could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out over South Alabama.

RAIN: Rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely for the northern half of Alabama, with potential for more over the southern counties of the state. Flooding is not expected to be an issue.

While the overall severe weather threat with this feature looks fairly low, understand we have to watch any weather system that blows through here in early May, and when it comes to thunderstorms, “expect the unexpected.”

FRIDAY: This looks like a breezy, raw and chilly day for early May. Also, we will need to mention the chance of some scattered light rain with moisture wrapping around the back side of the departing storm system under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures most likely won’t get out of the 50s, and a north wind of 10-20 mph will make it feel colder. Not exactly a “Chamber of Commerce” type day.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be cold for May. Most places will bottom out in the low 40s; colder pockets will see upper 30s. Then we expect a very nice weekend with sunshine in full supply both days. The high Saturday will be close to 70, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Friday will be windy and cool with more clouds than sun, and an outside chance of a little light rain. The high Friday will be only around 60 degrees. Then we get bright, sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend; the highs will be 70 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks very quiet with a dry airmass in place; we warm back into the 80s early in the week, but another surge of cool air settles in by Wednesday and Thursday. Little, if any, chance of rain.

