James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama tomorrow night

BLUE SKY AND SUNSHINE: Hard to find a decent cloud in the Alabama sky this afternoon; temperatures are close to 80 degrees with low humidity levels. Tonight will be clear and pleasant; we drop into the 50s early tomorrow morning.

The day tomorrow will be warm and dry; with a partly sunny sky, we rise into the mid 80s.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: Clouds increase late tomorrow, and a large mass of rain will move into Alabama tomorrow night. A few strong storms are possible late tomorrow night over southwest Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal risk” of severe storms defined.

This initial batch of rain and storms will continue through early Thursday morning, and the heaviest rain will come over the southwest counties of Alabama. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a flash flood watch for Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties.

We should have a break in the rain during the late morning Thursday, but another band of showers and storms will move through Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front. There will be some instability over East Alabama, and a few strong storms are possible east of I-65. But the highest severe weather threat during the day Thursday will be south and east of Montgomery, where the SPC maintains a “marginal risk” of severe storms.

Most of the storms will be east of Alabama into Georgia by 6 p.m. Thursday, but we could see a little lingering light rain or drizzle behind the cold front Thursday night. Rain for the northern half of Alabama will be close to 1 inch from this storm system, with amounts closer to 2 inches for the southwest part of the state.

RAW DAY FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, cold and wet at times as moisture wraps around the back side of the departing storm system. Most communities across north and central Alabama won’t get out of the 50s, and with a cool north wind of 10-20 mph it will feel much more like winter. A few periods of light rain are possible as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be chilly; most places will see a low in the low 40s, with upper 30s possible for colder valleys. Then, expect a sun-filled sky both days with a warming trend. We rise into the low 70s Saturday, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Friday will be windy and cool with overcast conditions; a few periods of light rain are possible. Afternoon temperatures will be only in the low to mid 50s. Then we get bright, sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend; the high Saturday will be near 72, followed by 78 on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A blocked upper pattern develops across North America next week; looks like a fairly quiet week for the state, with mostly rain-free conditions and a warming trend.

