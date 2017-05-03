James Spann: Rain falls on Alabama again tonight

James Spann: Alabama gets wet tonight and tomorrow, much cooler on Friday from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

BIG WEATHER CHANGES AHEAD: Dry weather continues across Alabama today during the daytime, with a warm afternoon; most communities will reach the mid 80s with a partly sunny sky. But clouds will increase by evening, and wet weather returns tonight and tomorrow.

On its new severe weather outlook, the Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal risk” of severe storms defined for about the western half of Alabama, with the standard “slight risk” over the southwest corner of the state.

A large mass of rain should enter west Alabama sometime between 6 and 9 this evening; heavier storms will move into Southwest Alabama after midnight. High-resolution model guidance suggests an organized band of severe storms, with potential for damaging straight-line winds, will blow through Mobile and Baldwin counties between 1 and 5 a.m.

This Gulf Coast MCS should prevent severe weather from becoming a problem for the northern half of the state. For places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden we just expect a large area of rain overnight and little if any risk of severe weather.

TOMORROW: There should be a break from the rain during a decent part of the morning, but more showers and storms will form by midday ahead of a surface cold front passing through. There will be very little surface-based instability, and again the risk of severe weather looks very low for the northern half of the state. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with temperatures holding in the 60s. Rain amounts around 1 inch are likely for the northern half of the state, with storm totals of more than 2 inches possible for southwest Alabama, where a flash flood watch is in effect.

COLD MAY DAY FRIDAY: Moisture wrapping around the back side of the departing storm system will keep clouds in place Friday, with periods of light rain. The day will be much cooler with temperatures holding in the 50s all day, almost 25 degrees below average for early May in Alabama.

THE WEEKEND: After a chilly start early Saturday morning with lows well down in the 40s, the weekend looks delightful — ample sunshine both days, along with a warming trend. We reach the low 70s Saturday afternoon, followed by a high in the upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Friday will be windy and cool with overcast conditions; a few periods of light rain are likely. Afternoon temperatures will be only in the low to mid 50s. Then bright, sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend; the high Saturday will be near 72, followed by 78 on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon temperatures warm back into the 80s, and the first half of the week will be dry. Global models are suggesting that rain and storms will return at the end of the week on Friday, May 12.

