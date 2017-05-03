Take Action: If you’re depressed and don’t know what to do, start here

Depression is the leading cause of disability for people ages 18 to 44. (Getty Images)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: The first steps toward managing your depression from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

