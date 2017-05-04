Frontier Spinning Mills investing $6 million at Alabama plant

Frontier Spinning Mills, the second-largest yarn spinner in the Western Hemisphere, plans to invest $6 million to add new, state-of-the-art fiber preparation and open-end spinning equipment at its plant in Elmore County.

The expansion project will add 18 jobs to the Alabama plant’s workforce of 120, according to Sanford, North Carolina-based Frontier. The project also involves the addition of warehouse space.

“Frontier Spinning Mills is very pleased to announce this significant investment in the Wetumpka Plant. We appreciate the support of the Elmore County Economic Development Authority and the State of Alabama,” said Robin Perkins, the company’s CEO.

“The Wetumpka Plant has a history of excellence in quality, safety, productivity and cost. It has been the commitment and dedication of our employees over the years that has established Frontier as the premier yarn producer in the United States and globally. This project provides stability and growth for this operation, Elmore County and Frontier,” Perkins added.

Open-end spinning

Frontier expects to complete the expansion project at the Alabama plant by Aug. 1. The facility primarily uses cotton and polyester fibers in an open-end spinning process that creates yarn without using a spindle.

“Frontier is an industry leader in open-end spinning technology, and this new investment will enhance productivity at the Elmore County facility and position it for the future,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“In addition, this expansion project shows that Frontier Spinning has great confidence in its Alabama workforce and in the partnership we have developed with the company at a state and local level,” Canfield added.

Starting with a single open-end spinning facility in North Carolina two decades ago, Frontier has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and cotton-blend yarns for the knitting and weaving industries.

Its yarns find their way to major retailers in the form of denim, sweat shirts, socks, underwear, T-shirts and home furnishings. Finished industrial products produced with Frontier yarn include medical gauze, tape, scrim fabrics, inner liners for gloves, and support bandages.

Boost for county

Frontier, which has operated in Elmore County since 2001, is one of the county’s largest manufacturing employers, according to the Elmore County Economic Development Authority.

“We are delighted that 16 years ago Frontier Yarns selected Elmore County as one of their manufacturing sites and are now expanding their facility,” said Troy Stubbs, chairman of the Elmore County Commission. “We sincerely appreciate committed corporate partners like Frontier who choose to grow with Elmore County.”

“It is a pleasure for the Eclectic Industrial Development Board and town of Eclectic to assist with the expanding of Frontier Yarns in Elmore County,” added Gary Davenport, mayor of Eclectic. “Anytime we can help bring new jobs and business to our county, it is a good thing.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.