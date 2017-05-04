James Spann: More like winter than spring tomorrow in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Bands of showers, some heavy, continue to move through Alabama this afternoon. There is very little lightning and no risk of severe storms.

FINAL SHOT OF WINTER: Much colder air is the story tonight and tomorrow as the big storm system begins to lift away from Alabama. Moisture wrapping around the back side of the low will keep the sky cloudy tomorrow, and we will mention periods of light rain during the day as well. Temperatures will hold in the cool 50s all day, and a strong west wind at 15-25 mph will make it feel colder.

There is a very good chance we establish a new record low maximum temperature for May 5; the current record at Birmingham is 60, set in 1917.

THE WEEKEND: After a low well down in the 40s early Saturday, we will highlight a warming trend for the weekend with a high in the low 70s Saturday, followed by mid 70s Sunday. The sky will be sunny both days. Saturday will be another windy day, but the wind will be much calmer Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Tomorrow will be windy and cold for early May, with overcast conditions; a few periods of light rain are likely. Afternoon temperatures will be only in the low to mid 50s. Then, we see bright, sunny weather Saturday and Sunday with a warming trend; the high Saturday will be near 72, followed by 75 on Sunday. We should mention that gusty winds will continue around the Superspeedway Saturday, but Sunday will be much calmer.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be warm and dry, with highs around 80; the next chance of showers and storms will come Thursday night and Friday.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.