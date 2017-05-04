Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy GEICO 500, a Hot Air Balloon Festival, the Funk Fest and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Plan your weekend schedule around Can’t Miss Alabama.
GEICO 500 Weekend
Race fans will not want to miss the GEICO 500 Weekend May 5-7 in Lincoln. Click here for the race weekend schedule or visit the website http://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/.
Funk Fest
Get ready for the Birmingham Funk Fest Saturday, May 6 at Legion Field. Live performances include Erykah Badu, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and other artists. For more information, call 1-347-921-FUNK. Click for tickets.
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Watch the Gulf Coast Hot Air Ballon Festival May 5-6 in Foley. The festival will feature more than 35 balloons from across the country, including live entertainment, crafts, carnival rides, motorcycle stunt shows and children’s activities. Admission is free. Events are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the website.
WhistleStop Weekend
Huntsville’s WhistleStop Weekend is May 5-6 at the Historic Huntsville Depot. Entertainment includes live music, competitions and more. The fundraiser will benefit the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum. The hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the website.
George Washington Carver Commemorative Festival
The George Washington Carver Commemorative Festival is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Square in downtown Tuskegee. The events celebrate the life and accomplishments of Carver. The celebration includes a parade, live music and more. Click here for festival highlights or visit http://www.carverfestival.org/festival.
Art of the Dream
The Art-of-the-Dream-Art-Show is Friday, May 5 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham’s Carver Theatre featuring Java Lewis and David Murray. The art show spotlights celebrity artists, a student competition, live entertainment and more. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, call 205-617-9164 or 205-254-9623. Email Java Lewis at [email protected] or David Murray at [email protected].
Festival of Quilts 2017 – Spring Time in Mobile
The Festival of Quilts 2017 – Spring Time in Mobile show is May 5-6 at the Abba Shrine Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 300 quilts will be on display. Enjoy an auction and see new quilting demonstrations. To learn more, call 251-479-6962 or email [email protected]. For directions and information, visit http://azaleacityquiltersguild.com for direction.