Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy GEICO 500, a Hot Air Balloon Festival, the Funk Fest and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Plan your weekend schedule around Can’t Miss Alabama.

GEICO 500 Weekend

Race fans will not want to miss the GEICO 500 Weekend May 5-7 in Lincoln. Click here for the race weekend schedule or visit the website http://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/.

Talladega Superspeedway after repaving the track, 2006. (Jim Clark, Wikimedia) Rowdy Harrell at the Talladega Superspeedway (Solomon Crenshaw Jr./Alabama NewsCenter) Bret Holmes at the Talladega Superspeedway (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter) Fulfill your need for speed at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Funk Fest

Get ready for the Birmingham Funk Fest Saturday, May 6 at Legion Field. Live performances include Erykah Badu, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and other artists. For more information, call 1-347-921-FUNK. Click for tickets.

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival in Foley (Karim Shamshi-Basha) Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival in Foley (Karim Shamshi-Basha) Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival in Foley (Karim Shamshi-Basha) Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival in Foley (Karim Shamshi-Basha)

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Watch the Gulf Coast Hot Air Ballon Festival May 5-6 in Foley. The festival will feature more than 35 balloons from across the country, including live entertainment, crafts, carnival rides, motorcycle stunt shows and children’s activities. Admission is free. Events are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the website.

WhistleStop Weekend

Huntsville’s WhistleStop Weekend is May 5-6 at the Historic Huntsville Depot. Entertainment includes live music, competitions and more. The fundraiser will benefit the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum. The hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

Whistle Stop Festival. (Contributed) Whistle Stop Festival. (Contributed) Whistle Stop Festival. (Contributed)

George Washington Carver Commemorative Festival

The George Washington Carver Commemorative Festival is Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Square in downtown Tuskegee. The events celebrate the life and accomplishments of Carver. The celebration includes a parade, live music and more. Click here for festival highlights or visit http://www.carverfestival.org/festival.

Art of the Dream

The Art-of-the-Dream-Art-Show is Friday, May 5 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Birmingham’s Carver Theatre featuring Java Lewis and David Murray. The art show spotlights celebrity artists, a student competition, live entertainment and more. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information, call 205-617-9164 or 205-254-9623. Email Java Lewis at [email protected] or David Murray at [email protected].

Art of the Dream Art Show. (David Murray, Artist/Photographer) Festival of Quilts 2017 – Spring Time in Mobile. (Contributed)

Festival of Quilts 2017 – Spring Time in Mobile

The Festival of Quilts 2017 – Spring Time in Mobile show is May 5-6 at the Abba Shrine Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 300 quilts will be on display. Enjoy an auction and see new quilting demonstrations. To learn more, call 251-479-6962 or email [email protected]. For directions and information, visit http://azaleacityquiltersguild.com for direction.