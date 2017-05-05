Alabama author turns love for dogs into words of wisdom for kids

Face change head-on.

Teresa Mixon is bringing that message to life for young children with the release of her first book “Scraps Goes Country.” Published last month, the book is a fun page-turner for young children, kindergarten through second grade, about a dog who learns to embrace change when he’s forced to leave his city home for a farm in the country.

In a world where change is inevitable, Mixon believes it’s important for children to learn to face it with courage as early as possible.

“Even as adults, we often fear change, but it is an inevitable part of life,” Mixon said. “If we stand still and never move, we will never realize our full potential.”

Mixon’s main character, she said, is modeled after a beloved pet she once owned.

“I had a Sheltie named Scrappy, and he was my whole world until he died on New Year’s Day in 2013. I centered the subject of the book around him,” said Mixon. “I live in the country on a 12-acre farm near Cullman, so that was a natural fit as well.”

Mixon said the hardest part of writing the book was slowing down long enough to put her thoughts on paper. But the quiet time finally came during a recent camping trip in North Carolina. While sitting on a peaceful creek bank early one morning during the trip, the words began to flow, she said.

“I always carry a little notebook around with me,” said Mixon. “Whether I’m in the grocery store or wake up in the middle of the night, I write down my thoughts. Most of the time, these are random, so it takes time to go back through all those notes and turn them into an actual story.”

Although the book is Mixon’s first published work, she has been writing poetry since high school.

She has also written three other children’s books – one of which is a sequel to her story about Scraps. Mixon, who owns four dogs, noted that she has made “man’s best friend” the center of all the books.

Mixon said she had two goals in writing her “Scraps” story: She hopes it will help give children a love for reading and an appreciation for animals.

“I’m always concerned about the next generation. I want to encourage children to read because they are the ones who will be leading our country,” she said. “With reading you can go anywhere you want to go and be anything you want to be. The world is always in your imagination.”

“My other passion is the welfare of all animals,” Mixon said. “Exposing children to animals and helping them understand, value and appreciate them will hopefully build a next generation with fewer unwanted pets.”

Getting her book published wasn’t a piece of cake, noted Mixon. She prepared by doing her homework, spending hours reading books about the industry and learning everything possible about how the process works.

The homework reaped rewards for Mixon. Her manuscript was accepted by Christian Faith Publishing, the first company she approached.

Mixon said the book became available for sale just in time for her April 7 birthday, adding it was “the best present ever.” It can be purchased online from Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon. The sequel, “Scraps Meets Fuzzy,” is expected to go on sale by the end of the year.

Mixon recently took a few hours one afternoon to get a real-time feel for how children respond to her book when she read it to 50 first- and second-graders at Warrior Elementary.

The experience, Mixon said, was eye-opening.

“The kids were so engaging and really seemed to love Scraps,” said Mixon. “The most fun part was I was able to stop and ask them questions about what they heard. It was fun and creative, but at the same time, it allowed them to think a little more deeply.”