James Spann: It’s like winter in Alabama today, but warmer weekend lies ahead

James Spann: Today will be one of Alabama’s coolest May days on record from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RAW, COLD DAY: Today will be much more like January across Alabama; lingering low clouds, periods of light rain and a gusty northwest wind of 12-22 mph will make it a very raw day. We are starting the day with temperatures in the 48- to 52-degree range, and there will be very little rise today as a very deep upper trough passes right over our state.

The record low maximum temperature for Birmingham for May 5 is 60, set in 1917, and we should beat that easily. For the month of May, our lowest maximum was set on May 3, 1921, when the high was 52.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be warmer, thankfully. We rise into the mid 70s tomorrow and the sky will be mostly sunny, but it will still be rather windy, with a west wind averaging 15-25 mph. One more lobe will rotate down the back side of the deep upper trough, and we are going to need to introduce the risk of a few showers tomorrow night over the northern third of the state. The air will be dry and rain amounts should be very light, but be aware of that possibility between about 5 and 10 p.m.

Then, Sunday promises to be a delightful day with sunshine in full supply, light wind and low humidity. Sunday’s high will be in the mid 70s.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Today will be windy and cold for early May with overcast conditions; a few periods of light rain are likely. Afternoon temperatures will be only in the low to mid 50s. Then, we expect bright, sunny weather tomorrow and Sunday with a warming trend; the high tomorrow will be near 72, followed by 75 on Sunday. Gusty winds will continue around the Superspeedway tomorrow, but Sunday will be much calmer.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be dry and warmer; we go back into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance of rain comes toward the end of the week Thursday night and Friday; it remains to be seen whether severe weather will be an issue.

