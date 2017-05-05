James Spann: Brighter, warmer weekend for Alabama

NEW RECORDS: So far, the high today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport is 51 degrees. We will easily break the 100-year-old record for the lowest maximum temperature for May 5; the old record is 60, set in 1917. If the temperature remains below 52 degrees, this will be the coldest May day on record (the current record is 52 degrees, set on May 3, 1921).

To make it feel even more uncomfortable, rain is falling across much of central and east Alabama this afternoon.

The rain ends this evening, and we expect gradual clearing late tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be brighter and warmer; with a good supply of sunshine, we rise into the mid 70s. We should mention tomorrow will also be a windy day, with west winds averaging 12-25 mph. And one more lobe will rotate down the back side of the deep upper trough over the eastern half of the nation; that disturbance will have the potential to bring a few showers to north Alabama tomorrow evening from 4 until 8. The best chance of a shower will be north of Birmingham, and with very limited moisture, rain amounts will be light and spotty.

Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply with lighter winds; the high Sunday will be back in the mid 70s.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: After a cloudy, cold, breezy and wet day today, the weekend will bring much better weather. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and windy with a high in the mid 70s; west winds will gust to 25 or 30 mph at times. We will mention a small risk of a shower tomorrow evening; then, Sunday looks delightful, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will be warm and dry; temperatures go back into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance of rain and storms will come late in the week Thursday night and Friday; too early to know if severe storms will be a problem.

