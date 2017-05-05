NextGen awards Birmingham students, teachers for bright ideas

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

NextGen awards Birmingham students, teachers for bright ideas
At the NextGen competition were, from left, Dr. Sharon C. Bell, Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring. (NextGen)

It was a night of firsts with the Birmingham NextGen awards May 5.

The event at the Forum Theater in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex was the first of what organizers expect will be an annual competition recognizing and rewarding bright ideas from students and teachers in Birmingham City Schools.

It was also the first time Birmingham Mayor William Bell and new Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring shared a stage.

Herring said she was both wowed by and thankful for the amazing talent of the finalists as they made their final pitches for prize money.

The three students competed against each other with their ideas.

The winning pitch by De’Angelo Mitchell, a sophomore at Jackson-Olin High School, earned the top $5,000 prize. Watch the video below to learn about his idea.

2017 NextGen student finalist De’Angelo Mitchell from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,500 second-place prize among the students went to Katana Soberano, an 11th-grader at Carver High School. Watch the video below to learn about her idea.

2017 NextGen student finalist Katana Soberano from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,000 third-place prize among the students went to Alexus Dunn, a senior at Wenonah High School. Watch the video below to learn about her idea.

2017 NextGen student finalist Alexus Dunn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The three finalist teachers went against each other in the night’s second competition.

Taking the $5,000 top prize was David Pettit, a math teacher at Jackson-Olin High School. Watch the video below to learn about his idea.

2017 NextGen teacher finalist David Petitt from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,500 second-place prize among the teachers went to James Jones, an eighth-grade teacher at Hudson K-8. Watch the video below to learn about his idea.

2017 NextGen teacher finalist James Jones from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,000 third-place prize among the teachers went to Heather Claibon, counselor at Ramsey High School. Watch the video below to learn about her idea.

2017 NextGen teacher finalist Dr. Heather Claibon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Summit Media Entertainment and the Birmingham Education Foundation launched the inaugural NextGen competition, which was sponsored by BBVA Compass, Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Butler Snow law firm, Jim Burke Automotive and Alabama NewsCenter.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell speaks at the NextGen competition. (NextGen)
The judges listen to the pitches from the NextGen finalists. (NextGen)
De’Angelo Mitchell took home first place in the NextGen student competition. (NextGen)
Katana Soberano took home second place in the NextGen student competition. (NextGen)
Alexus Dunn took home third place in the NextGen student competition. (NextGen)
Awards and checks were handed out to winners in the NextGen competition. (NextGen)
David Pettit took home first place in the NextGen teacher competition. (NextGen)
James Jones took home second place in the NextGen teacher competition. (NextGen)
Heather Claibon took home third place in the NextGen teacher competition. (NextGen)
Birmingham Mayor William Bell, left, and new Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring shared the stage at NextGen. (NextGen)
Officials with NextGen prepare to award the winners at the finals competition. (NextGen)
NextGen student finalists pose with their mentors who helped them prepare for the competition. (NextGen)
NextGen teacher finalists pose with their mentors who helped them prepare for the competition. (NextGen)
