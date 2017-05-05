NextGen awards Birmingham students, teachers for bright ideas

It was a night of firsts with the Birmingham NextGen awards May 5.

The event at the Forum Theater in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex was the first of what organizers expect will be an annual competition recognizing and rewarding bright ideas from students and teachers in Birmingham City Schools.

It was also the first time Birmingham Mayor William Bell and new Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring shared a stage.

Herring said she was both wowed by and thankful for the amazing talent of the finalists as they made their final pitches for prize money.

The three students competed against each other with their ideas.

The winning pitch by De’Angelo Mitchell, a sophomore at Jackson-Olin High School, earned the top $5,000 prize. Watch the video below to learn about his idea.

2017 NextGen student finalist De’Angelo Mitchell from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,500 second-place prize among the students went to Katana Soberano, an 11th-grader at Carver High School. Watch the video below to learn about her idea.

2017 NextGen student finalist Katana Soberano from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,000 third-place prize among the students went to Alexus Dunn, a senior at Wenonah High School. Watch the video below to learn about her idea.

2017 NextGen student finalist Alexus Dunn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The three finalist teachers went against each other in the night’s second competition.

Taking the $5,000 top prize was David Pettit, a math teacher at Jackson-Olin High School. Watch the video below to learn about his idea.

2017 NextGen teacher finalist David Petitt from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,500 second-place prize among the teachers went to James Jones, an eighth-grade teacher at Hudson K-8. Watch the video below to learn about his idea.

2017 NextGen teacher finalist James Jones from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The $1,000 third-place prize among the teachers went to Heather Claibon, counselor at Ramsey High School. Watch the video below to learn about her idea.

2017 NextGen teacher finalist Dr. Heather Claibon from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Summit Media Entertainment and the Birmingham Education Foundation launched the inaugural NextGen competition, which was sponsored by BBVA Compass, Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Butler Snow law firm, Jim Burke Automotive and Alabama NewsCenter.