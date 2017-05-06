Brian Peters: Nice warm-up for Alabama after a cold Friday

Brian Peters: Nice weekend in store for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MAY RECORDS TIED AND BRRRRROKEN: The official high temperature at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport yesterday was 52, which established a new record low maximum temperature for May 5. It also tied the coldest May day on record, set on May 3, 1921. Yesterday was the day we should all keep in our memory for when the temperatures start peaking in the middle and upper 90s in July and August.

WARMTH ON THE WAY: The day is starting out clear and chilly with morning lows mainly in the lower 40s, which is about 13 degrees below our seasonal average. After a record-setting cold day on Friday, temperatures should rebound nicely into the middle 70s today with plenty of sunshine. This will make for great weather for the NASCAR races at Talladega this weekend. Thunderstorms are forecast across north Georgia and southeast Tennessee with weak instability and could produce marginally severe weather, with damaging wind the primary danger.

The big upper trough along the East Coast will continue to move away from us Sunday, but it will retain a little influence. Morning lows Sunday will dip back into the upper 40s with the afternoon highs once again in the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: For much of the week ahead, Central Alabama and the Southeast U.S. will find an upper trough the principal feature in our weather pattern. Temperatures will climb once again into the 80s.

The main weather action is forecast to come late Thursday and Friday. A trough over the Southwest US Tuesday and Wednesday will make its way eastward on Thursday as a surface low forms over the Texas Panhandle. The surface low will move eastward to a position over East Tennessee on Friday at midday. This will increase clouds Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely Thursday night and into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk for severe storms primarily in the ArkLaTx region Thursday into early Friday. Clouds and rain should bring temperatures down once again at least into the 70s on those two days.

The upper low scoots by fairly quickly as the surface low moves northeastward into the Mid-Atlantic states Saturday, May 13. This should allow rapid improvement in our weather during the latter part of Friday, with great weather once again for next Saturday and Sunday across the Southeast. Highs will likely be mainly in the 70s.

AT THE BEACH: Beach weather is looking great for the next five to six days, with sunshine and highs around the 80-degree mark. For a detailed look at the weather from Fort Morgan over to Panama City Beach, click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

I hope you have a great day. Godspeed.

For more weather news and information from Brian Peters, James Spann and the rest of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWX.