On this day in Alabama history: Birmingham politician Oscar Underwood was born

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Oscar Wilder Underwood (1862-1929) was a state and U.S. senator from Alabama who held several leadership roles in Washington, D.C., including Senate minority leader from 1920-23. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

May 6, 1862

Birmingham politician Oscar Underwood was born in Louisville. A conservative known for opposing women’s suffrage, prohibition, organized labor and the Ku Klux Klan, Underwood served nine terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and two terms in the U.S. Senate. He has the unique distinction of becoming the first House minority whip and the first Senate minority leader and is the only Democrat to lead his party in both chambers.

A two-time Democratic presidential candidate – in 1912 and 1924 – he is also remembered as the author of the Underwood Tariff Act of 1913. Underwood was inducted into the Alabama Men’s Hall of Fame in 1990.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Senator Underwood of Alabama, left, greets the new member from the state B.B. Comer who has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of the late Senator Bankhead, March 16, 1920. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

