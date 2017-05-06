On this day in Alabama history: Birmingham politician Oscar Underwood was born

May 6, 1862

Birmingham politician Oscar Underwood was born in Louisville. A conservative known for opposing women’s suffrage, prohibition, organized labor and the Ku Klux Klan, Underwood served nine terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and two terms in the U.S. Senate. He has the unique distinction of becoming the first House minority whip and the first Senate minority leader and is the only Democrat to lead his party in both chambers.

A two-time Democratic presidential candidate – in 1912 and 1924 – he is also remembered as the author of the Underwood Tariff Act of 1913. Underwood was inducted into the Alabama Men’s Hall of Fame in 1990.

