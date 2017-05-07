Baldwin County condo sales surge during first quarter

Baldwin County condo sales during the first quarter of 2017 reached an all-time high at 451 units sold.

This was a 35 percent increase from the first quarter a year ago (333). Condo sales have rebounded during the first quarter since the 2008 low of 149 units.

Pricing also remained solid for the area, with a median sales price of $285,450, a 10 percent rise from the first quarter last year.

The number of days condo units spent on the market during the first quarter averaged 151 days, selling 15 percent faster than last year’s 177 days.

Condo inventory in Baldwin County continued to decline during the first quarter to 735 units, compared to 914 units that were available during 2016.

There were 5.3 months of housing supply on the market, down from 8.4 months during the first quarter of 2016, which is encouraging news for this sector of the housing market. The market is considered to be in balance at approximately 6 months of housing supply.

The Baldwin County Condo Quarterly Report is developed in conjunction with the Baldwin County Association of Realtors to better serve both local and worldwide consumers interested in the beaches along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.