On this day in Alabama history: Albert Brewer became governor after Lurleen Wallace’s death

May 7, 1968

Lt. Gov. Albert Brewer assumed the governorship after the death of Gov. Lurleen Wallace. Originally a “Wallace man,” Brewer separated himself from George Wallace and sought no input from the former governor. In 33 months in office, Brewer established the first code of ethics for Alabama’s state employees, worked with black leaders and enacted one of the state’s most successful education reform packages. He ran for a full term in 1970, but ultimately lost the Democratic nomination to Wallace after a vicious campaign that spread untrue rumors and preyed on racial fears. After a final unsuccessful run for governor in 1978, Brewer became a longtime professor of law and government at Samford University. Brewer died January 2, 2017.

In 1970 Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) Director Dr. Wernher von Braun (right) was reassigned to NASA Headquarters to serve as Deputy Associate Administrator for Planning. Prior to his transfer, Dr. von Braun was honored for his career in Huntsville, with the celebration of “Wernher von Braun Day.” Among those participating were Alabama Governor Albert Brewer (left) and Alabama Senator John Sparkman (center). (NASA, Wikipedia) Albert Brewer was sworn in as governor of Alabama on May 7, 1968. Chief Justice J. Ed Livingston, left, administered the oath, as former Gov. George Wallace, right, observed the ceremony. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

