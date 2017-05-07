Women gain knowledge, empowerment, new relationships at Housing Authority summit

Tracie Allen clearly remembers the moment she walked into the housing authority office and saw a poster advertising the Family Self-Sufficiency Program.

Her interest was immediately piqued and she was ready to sign up.

“What do I have to lose by joining the program?” Allen recalled thinking.

It worked.

Allen recently graduated from the five-year program and turned in her Section 8 voucher. Now a legal assistant with plans to attend law school, she no longer needs the voucher.

Five years after making her first move, Allen recently stood before more than 270 women at Boutwell Auditorium as an example of the power of persistence, faith and opportunity. She shared her story during the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District’s first Women’s Empowerment Conference April 27-28.

A one-stop shop

The two-day event was designed to encourage women to take advantage of programs intended to improve themselves and the lives of their families.

“I made some flexible goals and established a relationship with the staff,” Allen said. “I started to surround myself with some positive people who could push me.”

For two days Boutwell Auditorium became a one-stop shop where conference participants were given information on a variety of subjects, including homeownership, job opportunities and health care.

The event was conceived by the housing authority’s Council Presidents Advisory Board (CPAB), the group that represents Birmingham public housing residents.

“We came up with the idea of a summit to help women empower themselves and embrace the notion of ‘up and out,’” said Willie Jean Lewis, CPAB member and a member of the HABD Board of Commissioners. “The idea is to encourage everyone to do better.”

Information presented during the conference was universal and relevant to everyone, Lewis said.

“I’m retired and I’m elderly, but you never get through learning,” she said.

Setting the tone

Lewis and CPAB President Bertha Davis led the charge for the conference and served as liaisons between residents and the housing authority administration.

“In the end it all came together,” Lewis said. “This conference sets the tone for our future outreach activities.”

HABD President/CEO Michael Lundy declared the conference a success.

“This was a strong example of how a grass-roots idea can deliver a broad positive impact. The conference is just the beginning,” Lundy said. “This was more than a two-day event. The information presented and relationships that were developed have the ability to bring results that last a lifetime for the women.”

Speakers also included Nichelle Nix, director of the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs. Her appearance signaled a new relationship between the housing authority and her office.

“It was an honor to be a part of the first annual Women’s Empowerment Conference,” Nix said. “I applaud the leadership of President Lundy and Ms. Davis of the CPAB in setting these women on the path to self-sufficiency. The office of Minority Affairs stands ready to assist in any way possible.”

This story previously appeared on The Birmingham Times’ website.