Alabama Maker finds family pound cake whips up new business

The Maker: Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes

Original Heirloom Round Cake

The challenge was pretty steep. But never doubt a determined mother and a good slice of pound cake.

This Birmingham mom wanted to send her children on an international trip, so she hosted a fundraiser.

April McClung, along with her husband Lacy McClung and two sons, devised a plan. They’d share with others something that had always been precious (and delicious) for their family – their signature, heirloom pound cake family recipe.

The challenge was on and, just as they’d enjoyed their prized recipe, others enjoyed (and bought) Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes slices as well.

By successfully marketing it through social media and local farmers markets, the McClung family raised thousands of dollars to send their sons as student ambassadors to Europe and China.

The flavorful cake was inspired by and originated in the kitchen of “Big Mama,” grandmother of her husband, and is shipped all over the country. While the family enjoyed this cake for years, that fundraiser made it possible for them to share it with the world. And the number of customers are growing. In addition to farmers markets, Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes can now be found in stores including:

Tony’s Hot Dogs

Hyatt Place

Eugene’s Hot Chicken Food Truck

Dale’s Southern Grill

Birmingham Airport, Hudson stores

Western Supermarket in Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Highland Avenue

Riverchase Galleria

The cake was also featured as the official cake of the Selma 50th Anniversary Bridge Crossing Jubilee. McClung credits hard work, persistence and a great recipe for her company’s success.

Decorated pound cake with fruit from Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Smaller cakes in a variety of flavors at Chef’s Workshop in Hoover (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Customer’s order is ready – butter pecan cake (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Smaller cakes in a variety of flavors at Chef’s Workshop in Hoover (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Tools of the trade at Chef’s Workshop in Hoover (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Lemon blueberry pound cake batter going into the oven at Chef’s Workshop (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Pound cakes baking at Chef’s Workshop in Hoover (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) From left to right: chocolate, original and lemon blueberry pound cake slices for sale at Walgreens in Hoover (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Chocolate cake slice from Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes at Walgreens in Hoover(Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) A variety of cake slices from Walgreens in Hoover. Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cakes is located in several Walgreens stores throughout the Birmingham metro area. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter)

The product: Award-winning, heirloom original pound cake is the best seller, but flavors also include chocolate, lemon blueberry, caramel and butter pecan.

Take Home: Call to order and pick up whole, round cakes at The Chef’s Workshop, 3239 Lorna Lane in Hoover or look for cake slices at Walgreens and other stores around the Birmingham metro area.

205-937-7392

www.emilysheirloompoundcakes.com