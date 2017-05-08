Alabama Power lineman Paul Cromwell: ‘There are no shortcuts in our line of work’

Forty years have passed since Paul Cromwell took a job as an Alabama Power lineman at the Gadsden Service Department in the city where he was born and has lived his entire life.

Cromwell’s career reflects a level of hard work, dedication and loyalty that others have observed.

Alabama Power lineman Paul Cromwell puts safety first from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Over the decades, Cromwell has watched firsthand how the company has evolved, making his line of work faster and more efficient. Two aspects, however, have been constant: safety and customer concern.

“Out on the job, we continuously work to make sure everyone is aware of their surroundings and what they are doing,” he said. “There are no short cuts in our line of work, and we never cut corners. If we all follow procedure and continue to do what we have been taught, there is no trouble.”

Alabama Power crews involved in storm restoration. (file) Alabama Power crews restore outages after storm damage. (Phil Free/Alabama NewsCenter) In the distance, Alabama Power crews during storm restoration. (file)

Safety precautions do not benefit just the workers, but customers as well. Cromwell said what he loves most about his job is the satisfaction that comes when he can finish a task safely and properly.

“I love the feeling of getting a call that power is out and being able to fix it,” he said. “Our customers are the most important part of what we do. They are why we go the extra mile to get the job done.”

Cromwell acknowledges a lineman’s job is not easy, saying working long hours in all types of weather, including pouring rain, freezing cold, blazing heat, or storms, and being away from your family is difficult. But it is a job that linemen are truly dedicated to doing, he said.

After a rewarding day’s work, Cromwell goes home to Terri, his wife of 38 years. Their daughter, Brooke, is married to Jamen Ellen. Their son, Brandon, and his wife, Shannon, are expecting their first child in November.

Cromwell said most of his time is spent on the job or at church. He has been the worship leader at Fairview Baptist Church for almost 25 years.

In the weeks leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day June 5, Alabama NewsCenter is spotlighting Alabama Power linemen and honors all linemen who serve companies, communities and customers all across the state and are often called upon to aid other states.