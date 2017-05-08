On this day in Alabama history: ‘Toni’ Tennille was born in Montgomery

May 8, 1940

Singer-songwriter Cathryn “Toni” Tennille was born in Montgomery. Tennille formed the music duo Captain & Tennille with her husband, Daryl Dragon, on keyboard in 1973. By 1979, the duo had collected six gold singles, five gold albums, one platinum single, two platinum albums and the 1975 Grammy Award for Record of the Year. The couple also starred in the successful The Captain & Tennille variety show and, in 1980, Tennille hosted her own daytime talk show. Beginning a solo career in 1984, Tennille has since released seven big-band inspired albums and performed in the lead role of the stage musical “Victor/Victoria”. She published her memoir, “Toni Tennille: A Memoir,” in 2016.

