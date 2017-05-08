On this day in Alabama history: ‘Toni’ Tennille was born in Montgomery

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: ‘Toni’ Tennille was born in Montgomery

May 8, 1940

Singer-songwriter Cathryn “Toni” Tennille was born in Montgomery. Tennille formed the music duo Captain & Tennille with her husband, Daryl Dragon, on keyboard in 1973. By 1979, the duo had collected six gold singles, five gold albums, one platinum single, two platinum albums and the 1975 Grammy Award for Record of the Year. The couple also starred in the successful The Captain & Tennille variety show and, in 1980, Tennille hosted her own daytime talk show. Beginning a solo career in 1984, Tennille has since released seven big-band inspired albums and performed in the lead role of the stage musical “Victor/Victoria”. She published her memoir, “Toni Tennille: A Memoir,” in 2016.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Publicity photo of Captain & Tennille from their television show, 1976. (ABC Television, Wikimedia)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

weather-center

James Spann: Warmer afternoons ahead for Alabama

Prev Story
community

How Fairfield’s Restoration Academy chamber choir got an invite to perform at Carnegie Hall

Next Story

Related Stories