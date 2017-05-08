James Spann: Summer preview for Alabama through midweek

BLUE SKY: Nothing but sun across Alabama this afternoon, with temperatures between 77 and 81 degrees at most spots; the average high for May 8 in Birmingham is 80. Tonight will be clear and pleasant; most places will be in the mid 50s early tomorrow, but colder pockets could see upper 40s.

WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: An upper ridge will mean very warm and dry weather through Thursday. Highs will be between 86 and 89 degrees with a good supply of sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday. Thursday will be partly sunny with a high between 85 and 88.

RAIN RETURNS FRIDAY: Global models continue to show rain and thunderstorms moving into Alabama at some point during the day Friday with the next storm system to the west; it seems now like the main window for rain will come from around 2 Friday afternoon through 2 a.m. Saturday. This timing could change as we get closer to the event.

A strong thunderstorm is possible Friday evening, but the overall severe weather parameters for now look less than impressive, and the Storm Prediction Center does not have any severe weather risk defined for Friday. Rain amounts between one-half and 1 inch are likely.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The sky will become partly to mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 80 degrees, and Sunday looks warm and dry, with ample sun and a high in the low to mid 80s. Early morning lows over the weekend will be around 60 degrees, with 50s for the cooler spots.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the first half of the week looks dry and warm; it seems like the next chance of showers will come around Thursday, May 18.

