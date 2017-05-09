2017 Fusion awards reward Birmingham leaders, innovators and change agents

It was a celebration of Birmingham’s innovators, leaders and change agents.

The Fusion award winners were announced Friday, May 5, at an awards ceremony at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

The event included networking, motivational and/or informational sessions, and a celebration of ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things across the Magic City.

Fusion attendees heard leadership and business tips from community members and celebrities who moderated panel discussions.Singer Major and award-winning actress and community activist Kesha Knight Pulliam were also on hand for this annual event.

Attendees learned tips on team building, prosperity, connecting, career and personal development complete with a red-carpet experience and post-awards receptions.

Winners of the 2017 Fusion Awards are.

Entrepreneur : Jose Garcia

: Jose Garcia Creator : Dr. Corey Hartman

: Dr. Corey Hartman Giver : Joyce Vance

: Joyce Vance Game Changer : Paget Pizitz & Harriet Reis

: Paget Pizitz & Harriet Reis Leader : Isabel Rubio

: Isabel Rubio Energizer : Jarralynne Agee

: Jarralynne Agee Innovator : Alexander Shunnarah

: Alexander Shunnarah Connector: Dan Crane