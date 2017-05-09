2017 Fusion awards reward Birmingham leaders, innovators and change agents

By Keisa Sharpe

Award-winning actress Kesha Knight Pulliam was a panel speaker at the Fusion awards. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)

It was a celebration of Birmingham’s innovators, leaders and change agents.

The Fusion award winners were announced Friday, May 5, at an awards ceremony at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

The event included networking, motivational and/or informational sessions, and a celebration of ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things across the Magic City.

Fusion attendees heard leadership and business tips from community members and celebrities who moderated panel discussions.Singer Major and award-winning actress and community activist Kesha Knight Pulliam were also on hand for this annual event.

Attendees learned tips on team building, prosperity, connecting, career and personal development complete with a red-carpet experience and post-awards receptions.

Winners of the 2017 Fusion Awards are.

  • Entrepreneur: Jose Garcia
  • Creator: Dr. Corey Hartman
  • Giver: Joyce Vance
  • Game Changer: Paget Pizitz & Harriet Reis
  • Leader: Isabel Rubio
  • Energizer: Jarralynne Agee
  • Innovator: Alexander Shunnarah
  • Connector: Dan Crane
Singer Nadia Tellis at the Fusion awards. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Award nominee Waymon Jackson (center) at the Fusion awards. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
The audience listens in to a Fusion session. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Energizer award winner Jarralynne Agee (center) at the Fusion awards. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
R& B singer Major performed at the awards ceremony. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Rev Business Director Deon Gordon at the Fusion awards. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Summit media radio personality Shelia Smoot at the Fusion awards. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)
Birmingham Mayor William Bell . (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)

 

