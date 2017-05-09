On this day in Alabama history: Spring Hill awarded first black graduate honorary doctorate

May 9, 2004

Spring Hill College awarded Fannie Motley, the first black graduate of a previously all-white college in Alabama, an honorary doctorate of humanities. The college also established the Fannie Motley Endowed Scholarship to further diversity on its campus. A Jesuit college, Spring Hill began incremental enrollment of blacks in 1949 and, in May 1954, unilaterally desegregated all the college’s programs. Enrolling as a junior in February 1955, Motley took on heavy course loads of philosophy and theology each session and graduated with honors on May 29, 1956. An image of her graduation ran in the Mobile Press-Register, The New York Times, and Time magazine.

Spring Hill College, Main Building, c. 1906. (Detroit Publishing Co., Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) On May 29, 1956, Fannie Motley graduated from Spring Hill College in Mobile, becoming the first African American to graduate from a previously all-white college in Alabama. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Spring Hill College Archives)

