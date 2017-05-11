Spend time on a dinner cruise, street fair or festival in this Mother’s Day edition of Can’t Miss Alabama

Happy Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day Dinner Cruise

Make a memory you won’t forget at the Mother’s Day Dinner Cruise in Montgomery Sunday, May 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Entertainment includes live music. Click here for tickets. Call 334-625-2100 for more information.

Mother’s Day Dinner Cruise. (Contributed) Agape’s 7th Annual Run for a Mom 5K and Fun Run. (Contributed)

Agape’s 7th Annual Run for a Mom 5K and Fun Run

Put on your running shoes for your mom’s special day Saturday, May 13 at the Agape’s 7th annual Run for a Mom 5K and Fun Run in Montgomery. Proceeds from the event will benefit women who are facing a crisis. Click here to register. Call 334-272-9466 or email [email protected].

Homestead Hollow Spring Arts and Crafts Festival

Homestead Hollow. (Contributed) Homestead Hollow. (Contributed) Homestead Hollow. (Contributed)

Springville’s Homestead Hollow festival is Friday through Sunday, May 12-14. See demonstrations on blacksmithing, wood stove cooking, quilting and other activities that show what it was like to be a pioneer and early settler. The festival includes a variety of entertainment, food and music. Get the complete schedule of events here.

A Taste of Five Points

Indulge in the Vulcan Park and Museum and Five Points Alliance culinary and cultural event, “A Taste of Five Points.” The event celebrates the 130th anniversary of Five Points South on Tuesday, May 16, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Vulcan Park and Museum. The celebration includes the exhibit “Patience, People, and the Plan: The Revitalization of Five Points South” in the Linn-Henley Gallery. The celebration includes live entertainment, food and retail vendors. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Five Points Alliance’s new master plan. For ticket information, visit www.visitvulcan.com/events. Follow the event on Facebook. Call Morgan Berney Black at 205-933-1409, extension 107, or email [email protected].

Prattville CityFest

Prattville CityFest. (Contributed) Prattville CityFest. (Contributed) Prattville CityFest. (Contributed)

The Prattville CityFest is May 12-13 in the Daniel Pratt Historic District featuring live entertainment, arts and crafts and children’s activities. Enjoy Friday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, call 334-365-7392 or visit www.prattvillecityfest.com.

Montgomery River Jam Music Festival

Montgomery’s River Jam Music Festival is May 12-13 at the Union Station Train Shed and Riverfront Park. The music event will feature Wyatt Edmondson, Anders Osborne and other artists. Admission is free. Follow the event on Facebook. For more information, visit the website.

Birmingham International Street Fair

The Birmingham International Street Fair is Saturday, May 13, from 10 am. until 4 p.m. on Third Avenue North and 20th Street North. Learn more about multiculturalism through dance, art and food. Click here for the schedule of events. Email [email protected] or visit www.birminghammulticultural.org.

Birmingham International Street Fair. (Contributed) Birmingham International Street Fair. (Contributed)

Fire on the Mountain Barbecue Cook-off and Spring Festival

Arab’s Fire on the Mountain Barbecue Cook-off is May 12-13. Entertainment includes live entertainment, a barbecue competition, chili cook-off, arts and crafts, and a car show. Follow on Facebook. For more information, visit www.fotmarab.org/.

Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo. (Contributed) The Birmingham Zoo. (Bernard Troncale/Alabama NewsCenter) The Birmingham Zoo. (Wynter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)

Spend Mother’s Day weekend at the Birmingham Zoo May 13-14 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. For every adult ticket, receive a free child’s ticket. For more information, visit the website or call 205-879-0409.