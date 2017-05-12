Let’s Do Lunch places taste and service first in 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

The feeling of joy is undeniable at Let’s Do Lunch in Decatur.

Established in 1988 as a delivery-only location, the restaurant shows appreciation for its growth and support by serving that goes beyond food. Local artists are not only given the opportunity to showcase their artwork at Let’s Do Lunch, they also receive 100 percent of the proceeds from sales.

Community service is not the only reason customers love the restaurant. Its signature cornbread salad is adored by many. Have a glimpse at what makes Decatur’s Let’s Do Lunch special.

Corn bread salad is on the menu of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.