On this day in Alabama history: Acclaimed author Albert L. Murray was born

May 12, 1916
Internationally acclaimed author Albert L. Murray was born in Nokomis, Escambia County. A graduate of Tuskegee University, Murray often explored the richness that arises from the intersection of African-American and American culture. His writings include seminal works on jazz and the blues, the “Scooter” series of semi-autobiographical novels, and a collection of essays that presents an authentic analysis of black life. In addition to his writing, Murray co-founded Jazz at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Murray received numerous honors throughout his life, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Book Critics Circle and the DuBois Medal from Harvard University.
Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.