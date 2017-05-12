James Spann: Rain ends late tonight; dry weekend ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue across parts of East Alabama at midafternoon, and new showers are forming over the western counties of the state as an upper trough moves in from the west.

Expect occasional showers and storms through late tonight; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal risk” of severe storms for Central Alabama. Some of the heavier storms could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds. There is no meaningful tornado threat over North or Central Alabama tonight.

Additional rain amounts of one-half inch are expected, and the rain will end from west to east soon after midnight tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Lingering clouds tomorrow morning will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon; the high will be in the 75- to 78-degree range. Sunday will be warm and dry with sunshine in full supply, along with a high in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: While cold, unsettled weather sets up over the western half of the nation thanks to an upper trough, we will be under the downstream upper ridge, meaning dry and very warm weather through the weekend. Mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the 87- to 90-degree range.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.