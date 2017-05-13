Bill Murray: Summer to arrive early as rain moves out of Alabama

A DRY MAY SHAPES UP: Once again Alabama dodged a marginal severe weather threat on Friday, with morning storms and convection to the south limiting our instability. That’s good news, but we need the rain. Part of West and North Central Alabama did pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some isolated 4-inch amounts perhaps occurring across Lamar, southwestern Marion and northern Fayette counties. Only 0.22 inches at the Birmingham Airport and even less (0.13 inches) at my house in Vestavia. That’s not good news as we go into a dry week and what is shaping up to be a dry May. And dry begets heat, which begets more dry, and so on.

IMPROVING CONDITIONS: The rain and storms were in the I-85 Corridor at 5 a.m., with the heaviest storms around Smiths Station, about to move into Georgia. A few showers were moving through Clay, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. Skies are mostly cloudy back across Mississippi, so we will be cloudy through the morning, but you will see increasing sunshine from the west during the late morning and afternoon. Highs today will be limited to the 70s with the increased cloudiness.

THE HEAT IS ON: That Glenn Frey song title gets a lot of play around here as we head into the summer months in Alabama. And we will use it early this year as summer heat will be in full swing this week. Mother’s Day highs will be in the middle 80s with near total sunshine, but by Monday upper 80s will reign and highs will be near 90 all week.

It will be dry through much of the week. There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm on Thursday, but the next real rain chances won’t come until late in the weekend at the earliest. That’s good news for this week’s Regions Tradition tournament at Greystone.

