Use some Naked Pig on your naked pig with this beer brined pork tenderloin

Beer and barbecue were made for each other, so why not incorporate your beer into your barbecue? Our friends at Back Forty Beer have just the recipe for your naked pig and their Naked Pig Pale Ale.

Pork Tenderloin with Naked Pig Beer Brine



Ingredients

1 2-3 lb. pork tenderloin

For brine

12 oz. Naked Pig Pale Ale

4 oz. salt

4 oz. sugar

24 oz. water

1 tablespoon whole coriander

2 bay leaves

Instructions for brine:

In a small or medium stock pan, combine all brine ingredients except the beer and bring to a simmer until the salt and sugar are completely dissolved. Remove from heat and add the beer. Allow to cool below 50°F before adding to meat.

Instructions for pork loin:

Brine and refrigerate pork loin for 2-4 hours, remove and gently pat the residual moisture from the meat. Prepare smoker or grill with an indirect fire on one side and let the coals burn to a low glow. After starting the fire, soak a few wood chips of your choice (we prefer apple). This will allow the wood to smoke more than it burns. The ideal temperature to smoke the pork loin will be 225-250°F. Place wood chips on the coals, add grilling rack and place pork loin on to smoke for 45 minutes to an hour or until you’ve reached an internal temperature of 145°F. Remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes before slicing.

Variation: Use to brine chicken. Allow smaller cuts of chicken or pork to brine for an hour and larger cuts or whole chickens four hours to overnight. Make sure to keep the meat refrigerated while brining.

This recipe originally appeared on Shorelines.