James Spann: Dry with hot afternoons in Alabama through Wednesday

VERY WARM AFTERNOON: Temperatures are generally in the 85- to 89-degree range at mid-afternoon with a sunny sky across Alabama. Tonight will be fair and pleasant; we drop into the low to mid 60s early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW/WEDNESDAY: These should be the two warmest days so far this year; until today, Birmingham’s warmest day came on March 21, when the high was 89. There’s a good chance we reach 90 degrees both afternoons with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

THURSDAY: Moisture levels will rise, and the air aloft should be slightly colder, and accordingly we will bring in the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet is about 1 in 3; otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: We can’t rule out an afternoon shower or storm on these days, but they should be few and far between thanks to the upper ridge. Partly sunny conditions continue with highs between 87 and 90 degrees.

SUNDAY: The ridge weakens, and a cold front will approach. Showers and storms are a fairly good possibility Sunday, but it won’t rain all day. A few strong storms are possible, but for now it doesn’t look like a severe weather threat for our state. Sunday’s high will be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The best chance of showers and storms will shift into South Alabama Monday, and drier, cooler air invades the northern counties of the state. We will be dry Tuesday and Wednesday, but showers and storms are possible by Thursday and Friday with moisture returning.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition is returning to Greystone Golf and Country Club this week (May 17-21), and tickets are on sale. Wednesday will be warm and dry; a brief passing storm is possible Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday look generally dry, with only isolated afternoon showers. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

