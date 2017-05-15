James Spann: Summer-like weather for Alabama this week

James Spann: Highs around 90 degrees for Alabama each day this week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COOL MORNING, QUICK WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 50s across Alabama early this morning with a clear sky, but we warm into the 87- to 90-degree range this afternoon as an upper ridge begins to build across the Deep South.

AIR QUALITY ALERT: A “code orange” air quality alert has been issued for the Birmingham metro today (Jefferson and Shelby counties) because of ground-level ozone.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will continue with sunny, hot afternoons and clear nights; the high both days will be very close to 90 degrees, and some spots could see low 90s.

TO THE WEST: While we enjoy the summer preview, a cold, deep upper trough over the western U.S. will bring some May snow to the mountain states, and a chance of severe storms across the nation’s midsection today and tomorrow.

Then, with moisture levels rising, we will bring in the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. This is the forecast you hear just about daily in Alabama June through August. The chance of any one spot getting wet on these days is about 1 in 3, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Looks like any afternoon showers or storms Saturday will be few and far between with a high in the upper 80s, but showers and storms become more likely Sunday as the upper ridge weakens and a surface front approaches. This won’t be a “wash out” kind of rain, but a few showers and storms are a decent possibility Sunday, with a high in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: It is looking cooler, with highs back in the upper 70s and low 80s. The first half of the week, for now, looks dry, with some potential for scattered showers and storms at some point Wednesday through Friday.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8:30. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.