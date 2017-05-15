Leigh Ann Hurst is an Alabama Maker fashioning treasures from metal and stone

The Maker: Leigh Ann Hurst Handcrafted Jewelry (Decatur)

Handcrafted Jewelry

Folks were a bit confused the first time Leigh Ann Hurst exhibited her handcrafted jewelry at an arts fair.

“I got interested in making jewelry during the summer of 2009, after my mother, Glenda Sartain, showed me what she had been doing to entertain my niece one weekend,” the Huntsville native remembers. “They had gone to a local gem store and bought some stones to create pieces of jewelry. After playing around with the gemstones and some metal wire, I fell in love with jewelry design.”

Alabama Maker Lee Ann Hurst hammers beautiful creations from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

That November, Hurst and Sartain took their pieces to the Made South Holiday Market in Franklin, Tennessee, where their jewelry — and the way it was exhibited — drew some curious stares. “We loaded an antique sideboard, antique lamps, an oriental rug, an oil painting and a shelving unit into my mother’s Ford Edge SUV, and drove it all to Franklin,” Hurst says. “We displayed the jewelry in the drawers of the sideboard and on the shelves. But it was hard to know what we were selling — antiques or jewelry. Anyway, the pieces were well received and the following year we did the same show, but without the antiques.”

It didn’t take long for more folks to start admiring Hurst’s jewelry — and her artistic skills. Although she’s been crafting items out of silver, copper, brass and gold for only a few years, her necklaces, bracelets and earrings are sold at shops in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and North Carolina, as well as on her website and at art shows across the country.

“I love making my art, but sometimes I hate to see it go,” she says. “So it’s great to know that people like my pieces enough to buy them.”

A graduate of Auburn University, Hurst worked as a design assistant for an interior design firm for four years. “But I never really felt comfortable in that field, so when my first child was born in 1991 I chose to stay home,” she says. “And after the Franklin show, I was ready to learn as much as I could about working with metals.”

Hurst attended workshops with Huntsville metal artist Connie Ulrich and North Carolina metalsmith James Carter, and took classes at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg.

“I’m heading back to Arrowmont this summer,” she says. “The learning never stops.”

Leigh Ann Hurst often starts with a silver base and then adds other metals. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Jewelry artist Leigh Ann Hurst sometimes hates to let her creations go, but she likes to think about other people enjoying them. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Leigh Ann Hurst started playing around with making jewelry in 2009 and soon realized she had found her passion. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) The elongated cross is one of Leigh Ann Hurst’s signatures as an artist. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Her work is very personal to Leigh Ann Hurst, and customers have learned to recognize her style. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Hurst, right, sells her work through stores in multiple states as well as online and at art shows across the country. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Leigh Ann Hurst started playing around with making jewelry in 2009 and soon realized she had found her passion. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Leigh Ann Hurst started playing around with making jewelry in 2009 and soon realized she had found her passion. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Leigh Ann Hurst started playing around with making jewelry in 2009 and soon realized she had found her passion. (Mark Sandlin/Alabama NewsCenter)

Lately, Hurst’s favorite semiprecious ingredient is labradorite, a gleaming quartz similar to moonstone. “Depending on the light, it can be a vibrant blue, or gold and green,” she says. “It’s perfect for earrings, and these days I’m focusing on earrings and bracelets.”

She still makes an elongated cross necklace, one of her most popular pieces.

Although some of her jewelry may look elegantly simple, it all takes patience and skill to make. “Even a piece like the cross takes longer than you’d think,” she explains. “I start with a piece of wire or metal. I try to use as many scrap pieces as possible so nothing goes to waste. Then I cut and solder the metal, clean it, get it to the right size and hammer it into shape. I usually work on several items at one time.”

Since that first Franklin show, Hurst has exhibited her jewelry at craft fairs from Georgia to Wyoming. And her pieces still draw a lot of attention — even without the antiques.

The Product: Sterling silver, copper, brass, gold-filled and gemstone

necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Take Home: An elongated cross necklace ($65).

Leigh Ann Hurst Jewelry www.leighannhurst.com