James Spann: Alabama gets summer-like weather for the rest of the week

HOT AFTERNOON: Temperatures at 3 p.m. included 92 at Montgomery, 90 at Tuscaloosa, 89 at Birmingham and 88 at Anniston. The sky is sunny, and there is no rain on radar. Temperatures will probably rise another degree or two before the sun goes down.

The weather won’t change much tomorrow — a sunny sky with highs around 90 degrees.

TO THE WEST: A big severe weather event is unfolding across parts of the Texas Panhandle into west Oklahoma, where a “PDS” tornado watch is in effect (PDS stands for particularly dangerous situation).

THURSDAY: The upper ridge across the Deep South will weaken a bit, and we will mention a chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The chance of any one spot getting wet is about 1 in 3; otherwise, we project a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: These two days will be generally dry, although we can’t rule out a few isolated afternoon and evening showers or storms. Afternoon highs will be in the 87- to 90-degree range, and we will enjoy a pretty decent amount of sunshine both days.

SUNDAY: The upper ridge weakens, and we will see a marked increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama and the Deep South. It won’t rain all day, but be ready for occasional showers and some thunder. A strong storm is possible Sunday, but the overall severe weather threat looks low for now with weak wind fields. Rain distribution probably won’t be very even, but many communities will see one-half to 1 inch of rain.

NEXT WEEK: Rain should end early Monday, and much of next week looks dry and very pleasant, with below-average temperatures thanks to an upper trough deepening over the eastern half of the nation.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition is returning to Greystone Golf and Country Club this week (May 17-21), and tickets are on sale. Wednesday will be warm and dry; a brief passing storm is possible Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday look generally dry, with only isolated afternoon showers. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. For now the weather looks pretty good, with the pattern favoring dry and pleasant weather. We will be much more specific in a few days.

