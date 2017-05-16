James Spann: 90-degree weather likely today in Alabama

James Spann: Today should be Alabama’s hottest so far this year from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HEATING UP: So far, based on data from the Birmingham Airport, Birmingham’s warmest days this year have come on March 21 and May 15 (yesterday), when the temperature reached 89 degrees. There is a good chance Birmingham hits 90 for the first time in 2017 this afternoon, with a good supply of sunshine.

This is above the average high of 81, but not close to the record for May 16 — 97, set in 1962.

The upper ridge holds tomorrow, so again the day will be hot and dry with a high around 90.

THURSDAY: The ridge weakens, moisture increases and we will being in the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening. Looks like any one place will have roughly a 50/50 chance of seeing some rain; otherwise the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Heights aloft rise again, and these two days look generally dry, although we will still mention a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. The sky will be partly sunny both days with a high between 87 and 90 degrees.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: The ridge weakens again, and as a cold front approaches we expect an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with a high back down in the low 80s. A strong storm is possible with a fairly unstable airmass, but wind fields look weak, and for now we don’t expect a big severe weather issue. Rain could linger into at least part of the day Monday as the surface front slowly moves southward. There’s a pretty good chance we won’t get out of the 70s Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: A broad upper trough is expected to set up over the eastern half of the U.S.; for Alabama, that should mean below-average temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and pleasant; showers are possible Thursday.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition is returning to Greystone Golf and Country Club this week (May 17-21), and tickets are on sale. Wednesday will be warm and dry; a brief passing storm is possible Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday look generally dry, with only isolated afternoon showers. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9.

