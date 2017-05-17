James Spann: Moisture levels rise in Alabama, bringing a few showers

RADAR CHECK: With rising dewpoints and instability, we have a few widely scattered showers and storms on radar this afternoon across north and central Alabama moving to the north. Most of the state remains dry, but a few neighborhoods have picked up a good passing shower.

Away from the showers, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees. The scattered showers will fade away once the sun goes down.

TOMORROW: Not much change; we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with the risk of a few scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The high tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: These two days look generally dry, but we will continue to mention some risk of afternoon showers and thunderstorms; they will just be widely spaced. The sky will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the 87- to 90-degree range.

SUNDAY: This will be the day with the highest coverage of showers and storms as the upper ridge weakens and a surface front approaches. It certainly won’t rain all day, but we do expect occasional showers and thunderstorms. With high precipitable water values, rain amounts should be around 1 inch for most places. A few strong storms are possible, but for now the overall severe weather threat looks rather low with weak wind fields. Sunday’s high will drop into the 78- to 82-degree range because of clouds and showers.

NEXT WEEK: Showers end very early Monday, followed by a clearing sky and lower humidity levels. Monday’s high will be close to 80. Tuesday looks dry and pleasant, but showers and storms return Wednesday ahead of a deepening upper trough. Temperatures through the week should be below average.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition runs through Sunday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club, and tickets remain on sale. The weather stays very warm tomorrow through Saturday, with highs well up in the 80s; a brief passing afternoon shower or storm is possible. Showers will be more widespread Sunday, but it won’t rain all day. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. For now it looks like showers are likely Wednesday; otherwise the weather looks good, with temperatures below average.

