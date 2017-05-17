James Spann: Summer preview continues for Alabama

James Spann: Hot, dry day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER HOT AFTERNOON: Birmingham’s official high yesterday was 91 degrees, well above the average high of 82, but not close to the record for May 16 — 97, set in 1962. FYI: it has been as hot as 99 degrees in May in Birmingham; that was the high May 28, 1962, and May 29, 1898.

Today we will forecast a high close to 90 again with a partly sunny sky as the upper ridge stays in place. Then, tomorrow, as the ridge weakens slightly, we will bring in the chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The chance of any one spot getting wet is about 1 in 4; most of the day will be dry. The high tomorrow will drop back into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: While Friday and Saturday will be generally dry with a high between 87 and 90 degrees, we can’t totally rule out a few isolated afternoon showers or storms. Then, on Sunday, showers and storms will increase statewide as the ridge weakens, the air becomes more unstable and a surface front approaches from the northwest. It won’t rain all day Sunday, but rain will be likely at times. A strong storm is possible, but the overall severe weather risk looks low with relatively weak wind fields.

Rain amounts Sunday will be around 1 inch for most places, and the high Sunday afternoon will be close to 80 due to clouds and showers.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends very early Monday morning, followed by a clearing sky; the Global Forecast System is printing a high of 79 for Birmingham. Temperatures next week will be below average as an upper trough forms over the eastern half of the nation, and some rain is possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night with another cold front passing through.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition is returning to Greystone Golf and Country Club this week (May 17-21), and tickets are on sale. For the Pro-AM today, the weather will be warm and dry; a brief passing storm is possible tomorrow afternoon. Friday and Saturday look generally dry, with only isolated afternoon showers. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. For now the weather looks pretty good, with the pattern favoring dry and pleasant weather. We will be much more specific in a few days.

