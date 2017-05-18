ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talks Regions Tradition, relationship with Nick Saban and missing Birmingham

The opinionated ESPN sports talk show host that everybody loves, hates or loves to hate was back Wednesday in the city that he called home for more than three decades.

Paul Finebaum was broadcasting “The Paul Finebaum Show” on radio and on the SEC Network for television live from the Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

The venue was perfect for a show that focuses on SEC football, with a number of the conference’s head football coaches playing in the pro-am golf tournament. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban and Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart joined the show as did SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Hugh Freeze from Ole Miss, Gus Malzahn from Auburn and Dan Mullen from Mississippi State were other SEC coaches playing in the Pro-Am.

Speaking of Saban, Finebaum and the Crimson Tide coach had a heated exchange at last year’s SEC Media Days in Birmingham. What is their relationship like today? Find out what Finebaum had to say about the Alabama coach and more in the video below:

Paul Finebaum reflects on Regions Tradition, Nick Saban, SEC Media Days, and leaving Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.