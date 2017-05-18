ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talks Regions Tradition, relationship with Nick Saban and missing Birmingham

By Michael Tomberlin

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum talks Regions Tradition, relationship with Nick Saban and missing Birmingham
Paul Finebaum, left, on the set of his The Paul Finebaum Show at the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club Wednesday along with former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, center, and and PGA Champions Tour player Jeff Maggert. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)

The opinionated ESPN sports talk show host that everybody loves, hates or loves to hate was back Wednesday in the city that he called home for more than three decades.

Paul Finebaum was broadcasting “The Paul Finebaum Show” on radio and on the SEC Network for television live from the Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

The venue was perfect for a show that focuses on SEC football, with a number of the conference’s head football coaches playing in the pro-am golf tournament. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban and Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart joined the show as did SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Hugh Freeze from Ole Miss, Gus Malzahn from Auburn and Dan Mullen from Mississippi State were other SEC coaches playing in the Pro-Am.

Speaking of Saban, Finebaum and the Crimson Tide coach had a heated exchange at last year’s SEC Media Days in Birmingham. What is their relationship like today? Find out what Finebaum had to say about the Alabama coach and more in the video below:

Paul Finebaum reflects on Regions Tradition, Nick Saban, SEC Media Days, and leaving Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

community

Kick off your weekend at Creek Bank Festival, Do Dah Day, Cahaba Lily Festival and more in Can't Miss Alabama

Prev Story
community

PGA brothers teach golf, valuable lessons at Junior Clinic before Regions Tradition

Next Story

Related Stories