James Spann: Warm, humid day for Alabama, with a few scattered storms

FEELS LIKE SUMMER: It is a warm, humid morning across Alabama; some places are still in the low 70s at daybreak. We project a high in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, and we will see showers and storms forming during the heat of the day in scattered, random spots. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is about 1 in 3, and most of the showers will come from 1 until 7 p.m.

TO THE WEST: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “high risk” of severe storms for parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, where violent thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight ahead of a cold, deep upper trough moving out of the western states.

Winter storm warnings are up for parts of Colorado and Wyoming, where heavy snow will develop, especially across the mountains.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Not much change; we will forecast a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs between 87 and 90. An afternoon shower or storm is possible, but they will be pretty widely spaced.

SUNDAY: Rain coverage goes up across the Deep South as the upper ridge weakens and a surface front approaches. It won’t rain all day, but we do expect occasional showers and thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy sky. A strong storm is possible, but the severe weather risk for now looks very low, with marginal instability and weak wind fields. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, and the high will be close to 80 degrees because of the clouds and showers.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will end very early Monday morning, and the sky should become mostly sunny during the day with a high only in the 77- to 80-degree range along with lower humidity. The next chance of showers and storms will come Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by another shot of cooler air. Temperatures through the week will be below average thanks to an upper trough developing over the eastern half of the nation.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition runs through Sunday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club, and tickets remain on sale. The weather stays very warm through Saturday with highs well up in the 80s; a brief passing afternoon shower or storm is possible. Showers will be more widespread Sunday, but it won’t rain all day. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. For now it looks like showers are likely Wednesday morning; otherwise the weather looks good, with temperatures below average.

