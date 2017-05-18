James Spann: It’s muggy in Alabama, with a few storms

RADAR CHECK: As expected, we have a classic case of scattered, random showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon in the warm, humid, unstable airmass.

Away from the storms, temperatures are in the mid 80s in most communities. The showers and storms will fade away once the sun goes down.

TO THE WEST: A dangerous severe outbreak is unfolding over parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.



The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “high risk” of severe storms across the region through the evening; a few violent, long-track tornadoes are possible.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Not much change in Alabama — very warm, very humid and the risk of a passing afternoon shower and thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds both days. The morning model data suggests shower and storm coverage Saturday afternoon should be a little higher as the air aloft becomes colder.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms will increase statewide Sunday as the upper ridge weakens and a surface front approaches. It won’t rain all day, and the sun could be out at times, but expect occasional showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms could be involved, but the severe weather threat for now looks very low with marginal instability values and weak wind fields.

Rain amounts Sunday should be in the range of one-half inch to 1 inch, and the high will be around 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The sky becomes mostly sunny Monday with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. The high will be in the upper 70s. We will have another round of showers and storms Tuesday night and early Wednesday, followed by even cooler air for the rest of the week. The 12Z Global Forecast System suggests we could reach the mid 40s by daybreak Thursday morning, May 25. Birmingham’s record low for May 25 is 45, set in 1979; it could be in danger.

The weather stays very warm through Saturday with highs well up in the 80s; a brief passing afternoon shower or storm is possible. Showers will be more widespread Sunday, but it won't rain all day.

For now it looks like showers are likely Tuesday night and early Wednesday; otherwise the weather looks good, with temperatures below average.

