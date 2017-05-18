Kick off your weekend at Creek Bank Festival, Do Dah Day, Cahaba Lily Festival and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Shows and festivals abound this weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

Creek Bank Festival

Creek Bank Festival. (Contributed) Creek Bank Festival. (Contributed) Creek Bank Festival. (Contributed) Creek Bank Festival. (Contributed)

Don’t miss the 23rd Annual Creek Bank Festival in Leeds Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entertainment includes live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, shopping, dog pageant, food competitions and children’s activities.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 205-699-5001.

To learn more, visit the website.

Armed Forces Day and Car & Motorcycle Show

In observance of Armed Forces Day, enjoy the fourth annual Car & Motorcycle Show Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment includes live music, raffles, trophies, door prizes, face painting and pony rides. Proceeds will go to the Brent Senior Center, which is a nutrition and activity center. A tribute to the armed forces begins at 10:15 a.m.

Admission is free but there is a $20 fee to enter your car, truck or motorcycle.

The event is at the Brent Senior Center, 10445 Highway 5.

To learn more, call 205-926-3968 or 205-340-1660.

Hangout Music Festival 2017

Get ready for the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores May 19-21. The three-day event features Mumford and Sons, Chance The Rapper, Phoenix and other artists.

For times and ticket information, click here.

Cahaba Lily Festival

West Blocton’s Cahaba Lily Festival is Saturday, May 20. See a variety of lilies, wildflowers, oakleaf hydrangeas, wild azaleas and other flowers. The family event will feature live music, storytelling and more.

Click here for directions.

Cahaba Lily Festival. (Contributed) Cahaba Lily Festival. (Contributed) Cahaba Lily Festival. (Contributed)

For more information, call 205-938-7304, 205-9382479 or email [email protected]

Follow the Cahaba Lily Festival on Facebook. Visit the website at http://cahabalily.com/.

Do Dah Day

Festivities for Do Dah Day are May 19-20 at Birmingham’s historic Highland Avenue parks. Do Dah Eve is Friday, May 19 at the Blue Monkey at 7:01 p.m.

Do Dah Day is Saturday, May 20 at Caldwell and Rhodes parks. Entertainment includes a parade, live music and children’s activities.

Click here for the event schedule and directions.

Dreamgirls

The award-winning Broadway musical production of “Dreamgirls” is underway through May 28 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company (RMTC). The classic rhythm and blues performance revisits some of life’s greatest challenges. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the matinee is Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Free parking is available on the street in front of the theatre and the Park Rite deck or on the corner of 4th Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street.

The RMTC is located at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham.

To learn more follow this link.