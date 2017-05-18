On this day in Alabama history: Congress created the Tennessee Valley Authority

May 18, 1933

Congress created the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the nation’s largest public power company. Congress charged the TVA, a New Deal agency, with regulating the flow and navigation of the Tennessee River, producing inexpensive hydroelectric power, developing chemical fertilizers, conserving natural resources, and increasing industrial development in the valley. The valley, which was deeply affected by the Great Depression and includes north Alabama, was benefited greatly by TVA. Between 1929 and 1950, manufacturing employment in the region grew from 222,000 jobs to 382,000 while income from manufacturing increased by 442 percent. Today, the TVA continues to employ nearly 2,800 people and serves more than 461,000 households in Alabama alone.

U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the TVA Act, which established the Tennessee Valley Authority. Sen. George Norris, who sponsored the act, is on the far right. (Tennessee Valley Authority, Wikimedia) Excursion steamer Gordon C. Green of Cincinnati approaching Wilson Dam, 1942. (Arthur Rothstein, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) David Lilienthal, director of the Tennessee Valley Authority, 1938. (Harris and Ewing, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Wilson Lock and Dam. (Alabama Power Company Archives)

