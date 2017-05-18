UAB again ranks high in NIH funding, receiving more than $238 million

The University of Alabama at Birmingham ranked 25th nationally in 2016 funding from the National Institutes of Health, according to data obtained from the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. Grants to UAB’s six health- and medical-related schools totaled more than $238 million last year.

The School of Medicine had the largest dollar amount, topping $186 million to rank 22nd in the nation. The School of Dentistry ranked third with grants totaling $12.1 million, and the School of Optometry ranked fourth nationally with $2.0 million. The School of Public Health, with $13.6 million in grants, ranked 17th, and the School of Nursing ranked 23rd with $2.2 million. The School of Health Professions has active grant funding of more than $6 million, placing it within the top 10 nationwide.

Within the School of Medicine, 15 departments ranked within the top 25 in grant funding, led by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, ranked fifth in the nation, and the Department of Anesthesiology, ranked 10th.

In particular, the departments of Microbiology, Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics and Pharmacology saw large increases in funding over previous years.

“The depth of NIH funding to UAB investigators in many disciplines strengthens our continued strategic aim of being among the nation’s elite, research-intensive institutions of higher education,” said Chris Brown, Ph.D., vice president for Research. “Our robust research enterprise provides a tremendous return on investment in terms of translational medicine, patient care, quality of life and economic development for our community, state and nation.”

The National Institutes of Health, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the nation’s medical research agency – making important discoveries that improve health and save lives. The NIH is made up of 27 different components called Institutes and Centers.