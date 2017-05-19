Alabama Power partners with Bevill State for new HVAC training facility

Alabama Power is partnering with Bevill State Community College in the relocation and development of a state-of-the-art HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) Training Center.

The joint venture will relocate the facility from Clanton to Jasper, and expand the program and course certificate options for students through an arrangement and program transfer with Bevill State.

“The outcome of this strong partnership with Bevill State will be long-term, high-value career growth not only for the current workforce but for the next generation,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power vice president of Human Resources and Ethics. “The relocation of the HVAC Training Center is a key step in helping grow the state’s workforce system.”

The Alabama Community College (ACCS) Board of Trustees on May 10 voted to approve the agreement between Bevill State and Alabama Power to develop the facility.

The HVAC Training Center will provide six functional classrooms, six designated learning laboratory areas, a minimum of six offices and an auditorium accommodating up to 100 participants.

Bevill State will retrofit the building to receive training equipment from Alabama Power, and company resources, instructors, participants and students will be integrated into the new HVAC Training Center.

“This partnership expands our capabilities to train and ensure first-class HVAC expertise, which ultimately benefits customers,” said John Hudson, Alabama Power senior vice president of Marketing and Business Development. “It is an important part of our commitment to provide the very best products and services possible.”

The training center provides students with the technical skills needed in the HVAC industry, including product application, installation, and service, and performance analysis.

Alabama Power’s current facility has provided training, professional development and continued education to over 33,000 participants from 45 states and four countries since its inception in 1986.

Bevill State supports economic development through services to business and industry, both public and private, including working with companies to develop customized training programs for a viable workforce. Workforce development initiatives are responsive to industry needs and can range from highly specialized training to programs that help prepare entry-level employees to meeting growing demands.

“Bevill State Community College is excited about expanding our partnership with Alabama Power to include the development of this state-of-the-art HVAC Training Facility,” said Bevill State President Dr. Kim Ennis. “The college has a proven cooperative relationship with Alabama Power that has been mutually beneficial to both parties’ objectives. And, Bevill State has a longstanding commitment to both workforce solutions and economic development for our service area and beyond. The relocation and expansion of this program to Jasper will have a positive impact for Bevill, Alabama Power, program attendees and the economic vitality of the area.”

The agreement was reached through the cooperation, efforts and support of Alabama Power, Bevill State Community College, the Alabama Community College System and elected officials.

“This is tremendous news for our community and college,” said Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed. “This partnership between Bevill State Community College and industry is exactly the type of innovative educational model that will give our young people the training necessary for a chance at long-term, well-paying jobs today and in the future.”