James Spann: Rain chances increase over the weekend in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: So far we don’t have much action on radar this afternoon across Alabama — just a few widely scattered showers across a few western counties. Temperatures are in the 87- to 90-degree range with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge across the Deep South will slowly weaken, and moisture levels will rise. Accordingly, we expect increasing shower and thunderstorm activity. Tomorrow the morning should be generally rain-free, but showers and storms will form quickly during the afternoon and evening in the moist, unstable environment. A few strong storms are possible tomorrow afternoon, but organized severe weather is not expected. The high tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.

For Sunday we will forecast occasional showers and thunderstorms, with a high close to 80 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. It won’t rain all day, but periods of rain are likely with some thunder. We do note the high-resolution North American Mesoscale model hints at an organized band of storms early Sunday morning, followed by a nice lull in the rain for much of the daytime. But this is an outlier and not being considered in the forecast.

I know many outdoor events are going on this weekend; in this pattern it is simply impossible to give start/stop times of the rain for a specific point. Just be ready for an occasional shower or thunderstorm.

On the positive side, rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely by Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: We will forecast a clearing sky Monday with lower humidity; the high will be in the upper 70s. Another cold front passes through Tuesday night with a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm; then we will have a very cool May day Wednesday with temperatures having a hard time getting out of the 60s, along with lingering clouds and some light rain at times. The record low maximum temperature for May 24 is 74 degrees, set in 2000; that record will be in danger.

Then, record low temperatures are possible both Thursday and Friday morning of next week, with 40s likely for most places.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition continues through Sunday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club, and tickets remain on sale. Fans and golfers will have to dodge a few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and Sunday, but they should get the rounds in. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. For now it looks like some light rain Wednesday; otherwise the weather looks good, with temperatures below average.

HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL: A few passing showers and storms are possible at Gulf Shores tomorrow and Sunday, but the sun will be out at times, and they will get the concerts in. Just be ready for a lightning delay or two over the weekend. Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

