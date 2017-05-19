James Spann: Be ready for some showers, storms in Alabama this weekend

James Spann: Rain for Alabama this weekend, but no severe weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MUGGY MORNING: Dewpoints are in the 66- to 70-degree range across Alabama early this morning with temperatures near 70 degrees, making it feel more like July. Nothing on radar, but later today a few scattered showers or storms could pop up during the heat of the day in this moist environment. The chance of any one spot getting wet later today is about 1 in 4, and the high will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be increasing as the upper ridge over the eastern U.S. weakens, the air aloft becomes colder and instability values rise. We will deal with scattered to numerous showers and storms tomorrow afternoon into Sunday; there’s some potential for strong storms, but organized severe weather isn’t expected with rather weak wind fields.

The rain over the weekend won’t be continuous, but be ready for occasional showers and a thunderstorm or two both days.

On the positive side, some beneficial rain is likely, with many locations seeing 1 to 2 inches between now and Sunday night. The high will be in the mid 80s tomorrow and closer to 80 Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We expect gradual clearing Monday with a high only in the upper 70s. Then, clouds return Tuesday afternoon, and showers and storms are possible Tuesday night with the approach of another cold front.

A deep upper trough will dig down into the southern U.S. Wednesday. The day looks mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of some light rain; some places across North Alabama won’t get out of the 60s. Then, the sky clears Wednesday night, and we drop into the 40s early Thursday morning. In fact, some new record lows are possible across the Deep South.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition runs through Sunday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club, and tickets remain on sale. The weather stays very warm tomorrow through the weekend; golfers and fans will have to dodge a few showers and thunderstorms, especially tomorrow and Sunday. Come see some of the world’s greatest golfers, such as Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Freddie Couples, right in our own backyard. Tickets start at $20, and children 18 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met May 23-28. Come see some of the best college players in the country as they compete for the championship. Also, for the first time ever, you can take advantage of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, which will feature a free, indoor Fan Fest – Ferris wheel, sports bar and much more. Tickets start at $9. For now it looks like some rain is possible Wednesday; otherwise the weather looks good, with temperatures below average.

HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL: A few passing showers and storms are likely this weekend at Gulf Shores, but the rain won’t be continuous and they will get the show in. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.