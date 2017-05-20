Brian Peters: A wet weekend ahead for Alabama

Brian Peters Alabama NewsCenter weekend forecast for May 20 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Look for a nice morning as clouds increase later this morning and into the afternoon. That major storm system that has produced so much severe weather across parts of the southern Plains will move up into the Great Lakes area today and drag a cold front into and across Alabama on Sunday. SPC has a slight risk for thunderstorms across the northwestern quadrant of Alabama for today with the primary threat being damaging thunderstorm wind and possibly some large hail. We should see the highs today warm up nicely but not quite as much as we saw yesterday thanks to the clouds increasing. Birmingham recorded a high of 92 yesterday. Look for highs in the middle 80s.

We stay wet Sunday as the front makes its way steadily across the state during the day. Showers and thunderstorms will occur off and on for much of the day, but there will be some open periods without rain. It remains warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday we should dry out as the front sweeps out across the Southeast US coast. Look for highs in the lower 80s. But rain is likely to return very quickly for Tuesday with the passage of a short wave trough coming across the Lower Mississippi River Valley. Highs Tuesday should be around 80.

Before we can completely dry out from Tuesday, a strong trough digs into the Southeast US from the north bringing another round of weather. This deep trough will also usher in some colder air with highs Wednesday and Thursday only in the 70s. As that trough moves quickly into the Atlantic, it is replaced by an upper ridge for Friday and Saturday which brings in some dry weather along with a warming trend as highs return to the 80s for Friday and Saturday. And right now Sunday looks dry and warm, too, as we edge out into voodoo country.

Rainfall over the next five days will be substantial. The QPF forecast calls for a swath of 4 to 6 inch rain amounts from Southeast Texas across Central Alabama to Northwest South Carolina. We’re still in need of some additional help for the drought conditions we inherited from 2016, so the rain will be welcome. However, there is some risk that we might see some excessive rainfall rates which could lead to flash flood concerns. There are currently no flash flood watches for any locations in the Southeast US, but we need to keep an eye for the possibility of some flash flooding. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Speaking of voodoo country, the ridge slowly dampens down a bit by Tuesday, May 31st, as the main traveling systems ride across the US-Canadian border. The pattern remains somewhat flat into the first of June with a big upper high building over northern Mexico.

REGIONS TRADITION: The Regions Tradition continues through Sunday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club. Fans and golfers will have to dodge a few showers and storms this afternoon and Sunday, but they should get the rounds in.

SEC BASEBALL: The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met, May 23-28. For now it looks like some light rain Wednesday, otherwise the weather looks good with temperatures below average.

HANGOUT MUSIC FESTIVAL: A few passing showers and storms are possible at Gulf Shores today and Sunday, but the sun will be out at times, and they will get the concerts in… just be ready for a lightning delay or two over the weekend.

Looking forward to driving up to Altoona this morning with Meaghan Thomas for their local festival. It’s always nice to get out to talk weather with viewers. Stay dry this weekend. Godspeed.

-Brian-

