On this day in Alabama history: Artist MacKenzie inducted into Alabama Hall of Fame

May 20, 1925

Artist and muralist John Roderick Dempster MacKenzie was inducted into the Alabama Hall of Fame. A classically trained artist raised in Mobile, MacKenzie spent much of his life in India and Europe painting scenes of Mughal India, including the monumental painting of the Durbar, the State Entry into Delhi. He returned to Mobile in 1914 and quickly became one of the most important artists in the state. Included among his most significant works are 43 oil pastel paintings of the Alabama steel industry and an eight-mural series depicting scenes from Alabama history that graces the rotunda of the state Capitol in Montgomery.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Roderick Dempster MacKenzie, English, 1865-1941. Running Slag, 1921. Mobile Museum of Art; purchased with funds from the Community Foundation of South Alabama. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Mobile Museum of Art) Roderick Dempster MacKenzie, English, 1865-1941. Burst of Gas and Sparks, ca. 1925. Birmingham Museum of Art; gift of Mrs. J.D. Southall, Robert McK. Southall, John C. Southall, Roderick D. Southall. Photograph by M. Sean Pathasema. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Birmingham Museum of Art) Pundit expounding the sacred writings, by John Roderick Dempster MacKenzie, 1898. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.