On this day in Alabama history: Huntsville Botanical Garden opened

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

The Damson Aquatic Garden at the Huntsville Botanical Garden features water lilies, lotuses, papyrus and other aquatic plants. The main pool is bisected by a series of decorative pergolas, and smaller pools contain fountains. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Photo courtesy of the Huntsville Botanical Garden)

May 21, 1988

The 112-acre Huntsville Botanical Garden (HBG) officially opened to the public. Designed by Environmental Planning and Design of Pennsylvania, the HBG features a wide variety of curated gardens, numerous nature trails and a 9,000-square-foot nature center overlooking Smith Lake. The HBG also offers several tours and programs throughout the year, including the Butterfly Tour, a Firefly Night Hike, and five distinct seasonal festivals. In 2015, the HBG was named one of the Top 10 Best Botanical Gardens for Families. The garden consistently ranks as one of the top tourist destinations in the state with more than 236,000 visitors annually.

Huntsville Botanical Garden. (Shannon McGee, Flickr)
Huntsville Botanical Garden, 2008. (Scott, Wikimedia)
Butterfly garden, Huntsville Botanical Garden, 2008. (Scott, Wikimedia)

