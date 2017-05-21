On this day in Alabama history: Huntsville Botanical Garden opened

May 21, 1988

The 112-acre Huntsville Botanical Garden (HBG) officially opened to the public. Designed by Environmental Planning and Design of Pennsylvania, the HBG features a wide variety of curated gardens, numerous nature trails and a 9,000-square-foot nature center overlooking Smith Lake. The HBG also offers several tours and programs throughout the year, including the Butterfly Tour, a Firefly Night Hike, and five distinct seasonal festivals. In 2015, the HBG was named one of the Top 10 Best Botanical Gardens for Families. The garden consistently ranks as one of the top tourist destinations in the state with more than 236,000 visitors annually.

Huntsville Botanical Garden. (Shannon McGee, Flickr) Huntsville Botanical Garden, 2008. (Scott, Wikimedia) Butterfly garden, Huntsville Botanical Garden, 2008. (Scott, Wikimedia)

