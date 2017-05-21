‘Retooled’ Marshall County manufacturing base charts new era

Marshall County has a long history of successful manufacturing operations, and that legacy is helping to shape its future.

Several of the northeastern Alabama county’s newer industrial residents have transformed buildings that were operated for decades by companies from another era.

For example, the former Accutek electronics factory in Arab is now the new wheel bearing facility for Progress Rail, which created 100 jobs at the site. And Albertville Quality Foods today employs 400 people in the former Arrow shirt factory in Albertville, following a renovation there.

Meanwhile, suppliers for Honda’s Alabama auto assembly plant have filled in vacancies left in Marshall County by the decline of domestic textile operations. HFI made over the Wrangler building in Arab, and TS Tech brought new life to the Lee Apparel facility in Boaz.

Creativity is key when it comes to reviving existing sites, said Matt Arnold, president and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Council.

“You never know what can be recast and retooled for companies,” he said. “The majority of our prospects are looking for an available building, which is less expensive and easier to get into. Part of economic development is having the imagination to look at a building and see how things can be changed around.”

Refitting helicopters

Marshall County is focused on growing its automotive sector and now counts several suppliers among its top employers.The county had only about 150 auto industry jobs in 2000, but that’s changed as more suppliers have moved in and expanded. Today, there are about 2,000 automotive jobs in Marshall County.

Another growth target is aerospace, as the county leverages its proximity to Huntsville, a major state hub for the industry.

In a new development, Global Aviation Solutions is planning an aircraft maintenance facility at the airport in Guntersville. The company will take surplus U.S. military helicopters and re-outfit them to sell to foreign governments, Arnold said.

“There’s a huge market for that right now, and it’s going to bring some serious international dignitaries and diplomats to Guntersville, Alabama,” he said.

Plans call for up to 75 employees, including mechanics, electricians, technicians and other highly skilled professionals.

Accelerating growth

Both the automotive and aerospace sectors are top targets of Accelerate Alabama, the state’s strategic economic development growth plan that was launched in 2012 and updated early this year.

The plan, which has driven the creation of more than 75,000 jobs since its adoption, seeks to create a framework for sustainable growth and steer Alabama toward technology-focused, skill-based jobs.

“Marshall County is a great example of Accelerate Alabama being implemented successfully on the local level, resulting in hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in capital investment for communities across the county,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

In 2015 alone, economic development projects brought $46.8 million in capital investment and 844 new and future jobs to Marshall County, according to Commerce data.

Coming full circle

The growth is continuing.

Recent expansions include a 75-job, $20 million project for Newman Technology in Albertville, an auto supplier that makes exhaust systems and door panels for Honda’s Talladega County plant, and a 100-job, $26 million expansion at TS Tech, which makes seats for the automaker.

Arnold said TS Tech is his favorite example of site renewal.

The company took over the former Lee Apparel facility, which had shut down in 1998, laying off 200 to 300 people. Many of them were older women who had been sewing at the facility for years, and they were devastated by the closing.

“What was so special is when TS Tech first opened, they had a lot of manual sewing machines to sew fabric to the seats, and they were able to hire probably 50 to 60 of those ladies that had worked for Lee. They were making more than double what they made at Lee and had better hours and benefits.”

TS Tech now employs about 750 people at the site, and its latest expansion was a high-tech robotic welding project.

‘Fire hydrant capital’

Another key player in Marshall County’s manufacturing sector is Mueller Co., which last year marked the 4 millionth fire hydrant made on its Albertville production line.

Mueller has been operating in Albertville for 40 years and has made the city known as the “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.” With 490 workers, the company is one of the county’s top employers.

Arnold said Marshall County is proud of the rich history and diversity among its industries.

“Marshall County is blessed to have the infrastructure, land and, most importantly, the workforce to be a very attractive place for companies to locate,” he said. “We look forward to even more growth in the near future.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.